Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Increases By 100.0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $23.87 on Monday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Insider Transactions at XOMA

In other news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $25,695.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $59,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

