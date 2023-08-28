22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Update

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $1.91 on Monday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Dawson James reduced their price target on 22nd Century Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

