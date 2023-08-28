Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Grows By 70.4%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the July 31st total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MingZhu Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MingZhu Logistics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in MingZhu Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

YGMZ stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.