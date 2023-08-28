Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Grows By 46.4%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the July 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. 111 has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.29 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YI. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 111 in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 111 by 231.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 111 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

