Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Grows By 46.4%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the July 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
111 Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. 111 has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.29 million for the quarter.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
