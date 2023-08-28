Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR) Short Interest Down 62.5% in August

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YOTAR opened at $0.08 on Monday. Yotta Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

