ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Down 52.4% in August

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the July 31st total of 662,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

ZVSA opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $25.00.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. It engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

