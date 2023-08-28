Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Rises By 106.3%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the July 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ZK International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ZK International Group by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZK International Group by 207.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ZK International Group by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZK International Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZKIN opened at $0.52 on Monday. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

