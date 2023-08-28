Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Down 45.8% in August

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $20.65 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

