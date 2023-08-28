Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 10,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,126,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $125.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

