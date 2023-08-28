John P. Sauerland Sells 12,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PGR opened at $132.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.18. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

