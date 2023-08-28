Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells 52,193 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,081,456.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,334,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,208,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE:APP opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.95.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APP. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $217,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,457.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after buying an additional 2,033,939 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

