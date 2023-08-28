Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells $2,190,251.13 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAS. Macquarie reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

