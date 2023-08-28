Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Director Purchases $2,500,000.00 in Stock

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) Director Mathew Paul Arens purchased 6,250,000 shares of Societal CDMO stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,676,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,870,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Societal CDMO Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCTL stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCTL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Societal CDMO by 92.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Societal CDMO by 434.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Societal CDMO by 63.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

