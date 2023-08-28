Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $236.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.92 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.76 and a 200 day moving average of $204.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

