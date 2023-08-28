Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,732,650.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $111.93 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna's revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

