Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,732,650.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $1,806,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $1,888,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00.

Moderna Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $111.93 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

