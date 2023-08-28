Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Sells $3,153,095.85 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.00 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

