Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $10,314,831.60 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $830.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $757.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

