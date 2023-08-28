Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells $5,691,000.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $5,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,804,058 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $12.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,966,000 after acquiring an additional 216,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 766,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 205,556 shares in the last quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

