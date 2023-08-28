BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) CEO Sells $6,037,026.45 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $6,037,026.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BRP Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $25.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 676,337 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 106.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,045,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 538,472 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,001,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,604,000 after buying an additional 515,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

