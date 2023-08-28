Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CFO Kris Sennesael Sells 40,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

