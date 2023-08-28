Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Sells $3,218,000.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FN opened at $156.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $163.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FN

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.