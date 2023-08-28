Insider Selling: Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder Sells $25,956,000.00 in Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 12,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $25,956,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,994,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,809,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ring Energy Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.85 on Monday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on REI
Ring Energy Company Profile
Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
