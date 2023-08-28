Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $5,216,076.87 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

REGN opened at $830.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $757.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.