Head to Head Survey: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) vs. MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.32, indicating that its stock price is 332% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap and MicroCloud Hologram’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.60 billion 3.26 -$1.43 billion ($0.85) -10.88 MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 5.33 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MicroCloud Hologram has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

41.8% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Snap and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 3 22 3 0 2.00 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $10.41, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -30.19% -36.83% -12.21% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Summary

Snap beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

