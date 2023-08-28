Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Critical Comparison

Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A American Rebel -23.27% -31.40% -21.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Rebel $8.45 million 0.08 -$7.14 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Advanced Deposition Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Rebel.

1.0% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Advanced Deposition Technologies and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Rebel has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,650.00%. Given American Rebel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

