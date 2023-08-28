Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DMZPY. UBS Group cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1026 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
Featured Articles
