Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DMZPY. UBS Group cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DMZPY

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1026 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.