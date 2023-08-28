OLO (NYSE:OLO) versus Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Head to Head Review

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OLO and Bridger Aerospace Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $185.40 million 5.53 -$45.97 million ($0.33) -19.03 Bridger Aerospace Group $46.39 million 6.33 -$42.12 million N/A N/A

Bridger Aerospace Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OLO.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OLO and Bridger Aerospace Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

OLO presently has a consensus price target of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 65.87%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Bridger Aerospace Group.

Volatility & Risk

OLO has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of OLO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -26.19% -4.19% -3.74% Bridger Aerospace Group N/A N/A -29.76%

Summary

OLO beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 21 planes. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

