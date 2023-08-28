Reviewing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARC Resources and PrimeEnergy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $23.78, indicating a potential upside of 63.79%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and PrimeEnergy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.33 $1.77 billion $2.91 4.99 PrimeEnergy Resources $125.09 million 1.42 $48.66 million $14.22 6.80

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 34.54% 36.74% 21.05% PrimeEnergy Resources 32.95% 27.40% 16.13%

Summary

ARC Resources beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.