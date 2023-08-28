Head to Head Survey: Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) & CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and CFSB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A N/A $4.50 6.45 CFSB Bancorp $11.34 million 4.16 $1.45 million $0.23 30.96

CFSB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Laurentian Bank of Canada. Laurentian Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CFSB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laurentian Bank of Canada 1 1 1 0 2.00 CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Laurentian Bank of Canada and CFSB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Laurentian Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Laurentian Bank of Canada is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A N/A CFSB Bancorp 12.75% 1.92% 0.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Laurentian Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CFSB Bancorp beats Laurentian Bank of Canada on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial services, including commercial banking, real estate financing, and equipment and inventory financing to business clients. The Capital Markets segment offers a range of services, such as research, market analysis, and advisory services; corporate underwriting services for debt and equity; and administrative services. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

