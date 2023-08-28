Reviewing Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Arteris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $1.20 billion 0.88 $236.98 million $0.39 15.59 Arteris $50.38 million 4.51 -$27.39 million ($0.96) -6.56

This table compares Himax Technologies and Arteris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Himax Technologies and Arteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arteris 0 1 3 0 2.75

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Arteris has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 109.52%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 6.94% 9.49% 4.87% Arteris -63.99% -93.50% -28.48%

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Arteris on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; active matrix organic light-emitting diode ICs; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power WiseEye smart image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT), etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses or end customers; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, television/AIoT system manufacturers, and various AIoT system integration companies. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers IP deployment products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs; and Harmony Trace that provides an enterprise-level server-based application with a web-based user interface. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

