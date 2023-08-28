Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) versus RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% -1.58% RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and RocketFuel Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 23.00 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.99

Analyst Ratings

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RocketFuel Blockchain.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and RocketFuel Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

