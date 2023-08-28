Head to Head Contrast: Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) versus Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharvaris has a beta of -3.82, suggesting that its stock price is 482% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Benitec Biopharma and Pharvaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pharvaris 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,675.51%. Pharvaris has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than Pharvaris.

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Pharvaris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $70,000.00 57.75 -$18.21 million ($701.53) 0.00 Pharvaris N/A N/A -$80.42 million ($2.84) -6.79

Benitec Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Pharvaris. Pharvaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benitec Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Pharvaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Pharvaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A -255.98% -180.65% Pharvaris N/A -57.57% -51.80%

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. Pharvaris N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

