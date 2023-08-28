Contrasting Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Generation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81% Generation Bio N/A -45.12% -31.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Generation Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 1.28 -$57.19 million ($19.20) -0.07 Generation Bio N/A N/A -$136.64 million ($2.08) -2.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nabriva Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio. Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Generation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Generation Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Bio has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nabriva Therapeutics and Generation Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Generation Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67

Generation Bio has a consensus price target of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 91.25%. Given Generation Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Bio is more favorable than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Summary

Generation Bio beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

