Critical Contrast: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) vs. Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enstar Group and Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allstate 1 4 7 1 2.62

Allstate has a consensus target price of $135.31, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Allstate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allstate is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group N/A 14.78% 2.88% Allstate -4.80% -14.69% -2.22%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Enstar Group and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enstar Group and Allstate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $230.00 million 17.48 -$870.00 million $13.29 18.88 Allstate $54.62 billion 0.50 -$1.31 billion ($10.35) -10.16

Enstar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allstate. Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enstar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Enstar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Allstate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Allstate on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other Continental European countries. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paint and fabric protection; towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, Avail, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; and short-term medical and medicare supplement insurance to individuals. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance. It sells its products through agents, independent agents, call centers, retailers, voluntary benefits brokers, strategic partners, financial specialists, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

