Contrasting Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) & Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inventiva and Genprex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventiva 0 0 4 0 3.00 Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inventiva presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 574.49%. Genprex has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 544.61%. Given Inventiva’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inventiva is more favorable than Genprex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

12.2% of Inventiva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Inventiva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Genprex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inventiva and Genprex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventiva $12.83 million 11.20 -$57.18 million N/A N/A Genprex N/A N/A -$23.74 million ($0.62) -0.75

Genprex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inventiva.

Profitability

This table compares Inventiva and Genprex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventiva N/A N/A N/A Genprex N/A -149.60% -127.44%

Volatility and Risk

Inventiva has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genprex has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inventiva beats Genprex on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease. In addition, it has a pipeline of earlier stage programs in oncology and other diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Daix, France.

About Genprex

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Genprex, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.