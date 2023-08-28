Head-To-Head Analysis: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -26.20% -24.61% Ginkgo Bioworks -375.48% -66.58% -45.90%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$223.49 million ($3.36) -14.97 Ginkgo Bioworks $477.71 million 7.38 -$2.10 billion ($0.71) -2.37

This table compares Vaxcyte and Ginkgo Bioworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vaxcyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ginkgo Bioworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vaxcyte and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ginkgo Bioworks 1 2 2 0 2.20

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $4.05, indicating a potential upside of 141.07%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

