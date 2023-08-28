Financial Analysis: Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) versus Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 7.01% 14.84% 11.16% Paysafe -2.49% 14.97% 2.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and Paysafe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 2 0 0 1.67 Paysafe 1 3 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Resources Connection presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. Paysafe has a consensus price target of $25.28, suggesting a potential upside of 104.89%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Resources Connection.

This table compares Resources Connection and Paysafe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $775.64 million 0.66 $54.36 million $1.60 9.56 Paysafe $1.50 billion 0.50 -$1.86 billion ($0.65) -18.98

Resources Connection has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paysafe. Paysafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Paysafe on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands, as well as support services to its independent distribution partners. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand; eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it provides Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.