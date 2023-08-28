Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of DK opened at $26.83 on Friday. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -116.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $28,471,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after buying an additional 783,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

