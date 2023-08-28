The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $196.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.08.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of TRV opened at $161.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.57. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

