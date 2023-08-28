Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) PT at $77.90

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.65%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

