Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $124.50

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -596.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

