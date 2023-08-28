Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price at $255.75

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.75.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

AMGN opened at $256.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

