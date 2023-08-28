Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $20.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at $129,392,083.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,133,912 shares of company stock valued at $161,763,996. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after buying an additional 4,242,921 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,916 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,805,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,627,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.