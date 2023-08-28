Analysts Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target at $25.25

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $1,978,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,925,118 shares in the company, valued at $38,078,834.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 134.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

