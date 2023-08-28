Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target at $121.80

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 19.59 and a quick ratio of 19.59. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.50). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

