Brokerages Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) PT at $24.71

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

ABCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbCellera Biologics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 68,931 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCL stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.