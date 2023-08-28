REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $35.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,781 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 383,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 375,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $18.15 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $797.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

