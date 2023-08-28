CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$155.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$155.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIB.A shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price target on CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
