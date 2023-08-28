Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $32.27

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.27.
Several analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Institutional Trading of TPG
TPG Stock Down 0.2 %
TPG stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 379.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). TPG had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TPG will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
TPG Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is 1,257.14%.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
