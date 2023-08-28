Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $32.27

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get TPG alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TPG

Institutional Trading of TPG

TPG Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 379.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). TPG had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TPG will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is 1,257.14%.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.