Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 218.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $496.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.90 and a 200-day moving average of $468.94. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $518.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

